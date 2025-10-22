iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after buying an additional 418,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,218,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,162,000 after buying an additional 142,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IWR stock opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $97.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

