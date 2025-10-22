Darrow Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Darrow Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,851,000 after buying an additional 2,627,461 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $674.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

