Financial Symmetry Inc Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Financial Symmetry Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $674.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $707.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $677.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

