Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,398,000 after buying an additional 304,751 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 2,408.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,456,000 after buying an additional 281,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,745,000 after buying an additional 278,697 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.28.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $269.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.33 and a 200 day moving average of $280.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

