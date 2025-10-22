Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 35.3% during the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of WHR opened at $74.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.85%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

