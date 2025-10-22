Brookstone Capital Management Sells 54,789 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,789 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $87,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 263,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

