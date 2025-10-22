T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Purchased by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $107.54.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.50. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.76%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

