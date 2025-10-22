Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $112.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

