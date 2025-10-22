iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.73% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $49,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 589.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45,876 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 98,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 63,576 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 987,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

