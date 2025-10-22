MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Bought by Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,142.05 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,646.00 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,328.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2,352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,799.12.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

