Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Phillips Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

