Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 761,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,045,000 after buying an additional 181,408 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.