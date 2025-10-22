Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 3,214 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,195,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,947,000 after buying an additional 1,499,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after buying an additional 611,105 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $737,318,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,086,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,053,000 after buying an additional 223,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $132.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

