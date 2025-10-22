St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 502 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.58.

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $174.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

