Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 2,523 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VEA opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

