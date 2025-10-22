CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD trimmed its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises 2.2% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,862 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 82,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,108 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $503.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of -423.48, a P/E/G ratio of 118.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.22. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $294.68 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.41, for a total value of $850,006.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,972,184.55. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

