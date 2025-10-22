Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $224,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 10,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,281,540 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
