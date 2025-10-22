Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $224,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 10,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 69,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 28.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,281,540 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $124.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

