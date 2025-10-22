OMC Financial Services LTD Sells 120 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

OMC Financial Services LTD reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.2% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 95 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.35.

NYSE:LMT opened at $489.09 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $608.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

