D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,413 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,011,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IJR stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

