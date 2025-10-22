CocaCola Company (The) $KO Stock Holdings Lowered by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

