Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 155,665 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,665 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $41,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 75,044 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

