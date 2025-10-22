Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average is $184.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,838 shares of company stock worth $348,392 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.