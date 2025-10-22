Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Holdings Lessened by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.7% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81. The company has a market cap of $386.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $242.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,548.33. The trade was a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

