Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Advent Capital Management DE boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,717,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:LOW opened at $245.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

