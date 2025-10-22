iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Stake Raised by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 8.2% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Family Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $15,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,415,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,431 shares during the period. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 478,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,898,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 271,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after buying an additional 45,520 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,877,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IWY stock opened at $275.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

