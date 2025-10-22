Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for about 1.0% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,942,000 after acquiring an additional 601,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $81.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

