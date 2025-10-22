GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE Vernova by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $585.12 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $613.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.82. The stock has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.99, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $605.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Melius Research set a $740.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Rothschild Redb lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.44.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

