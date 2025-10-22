OMC Financial Services LTD Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

OMC Financial Services LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,196,000 after acquiring an additional 113,330 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

