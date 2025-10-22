Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $25,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.67.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

