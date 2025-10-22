Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 37,000 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

