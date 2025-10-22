Members Trust Co Sells 938 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Members Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDFFree Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

