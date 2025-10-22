BTS Asset Management Inc. Takes $302,000 Position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF $IHY

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHY. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $355,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $369,000.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IHY opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.16 million, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

About VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

