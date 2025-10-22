Private Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. $NRGV

Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Vault by 381.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 613.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 201.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $0.50 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.67.

Insider Transactions at Energy Vault

In other news, Director Dylan Hixon acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 900,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,124.80. The trade was a 2.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Ladwa sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,934,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,016,550.02. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 132,400 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 and sold 200,000 shares valued at $584,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.93. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.18 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 279.38% and a negative return on equity of 96.64%. Energy Vault has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Vault

(Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Featured Articles

