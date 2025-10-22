Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 203 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOO. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,422,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,321,000 after purchasing an additional 336,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,860,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,012,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $122.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

