Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,677 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 88,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $230.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRL. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

