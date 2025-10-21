Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 487 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Watsco by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $378.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.00 and a 1-year high of $571.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.69.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Watsco from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.