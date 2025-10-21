Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as high as $7.50. Movano shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 15,453 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Movano in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a market cap of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Movano stock. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC owned 2.04% of Movano worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

