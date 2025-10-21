Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of APWC opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $126.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of owning operating companies in the power cable, telecommunication cable, enameled wire, and electronic cable industry. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World.

