Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 43,367 shares trading hands.
Demand Brands Stock Down 20.0%
About Demand Brands
Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.
