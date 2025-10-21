Demand Brands (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 43,367 shares trading hands.

Demand Brands Stock Down 20.0%

About Demand Brands

(Get Free Report)

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Demand Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demand Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.