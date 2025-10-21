Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.41. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 109,301 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, July 4th. Barclays upgraded Air France-KLM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Air France-KLM
Air France-KLM Trading Down 1.4%
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 116.09% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air France-KLM Company Profile
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
Featured Stories
