Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 196,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several research firms have issued reports on ANEB. Maxim Group cut Anebulo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of -0.89. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.42.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.
