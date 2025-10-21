VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $140.95 and traded as high as $166.89. VSE shares last traded at $166.27, with a volume of 168,497 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

VSE Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.95.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. VSE had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $272.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. VSE’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of VSE by 36.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $247,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

