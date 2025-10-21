Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Kadant Inc $KAI

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 59,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 1,094.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

KAI opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc has a one year low of $270.73 and a one year high of $429.95. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.77.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.14%.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total value of $140,440.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,242.50. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

