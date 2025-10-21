Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 100,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $716,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $264,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a PE ratio of 28.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECG. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Everus Construction Group

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.