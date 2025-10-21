Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.6839 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

