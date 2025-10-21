Brunswick (BC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Brunswick to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.2634 billion for the quarter. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.250 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brunswick to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Brunswick Stock Performance
NYSE:BC opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.62.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BC
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brunswick
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.