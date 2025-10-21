City (CHCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect City to post earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $80.1680 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 10:30 AM ET.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%. On average, analysts expect City to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

City Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of CHCO opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.53. City has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

City Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In other City news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total value of $131,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,830 shares in the company, valued at $239,949.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,269.22. The trade was a 26.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 721 shares of company stock worth $87,518. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of City by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of City by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in City by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCO. Zacks Research lowered City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price target on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

