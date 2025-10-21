Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 766.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $106.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,300.85. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $303,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,945.36. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $917,290. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.