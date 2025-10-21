Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $873.0920 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $707.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BYD opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $58.94 and a 1 year high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $797,656.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,492.68. This represents a 39.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $8,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,704,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,633,308.98. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,438 shares of company stock valued at $32,638,085. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 70.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

