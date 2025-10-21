Rogers Communication (RCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.33%.The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communication to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Rogers Communication has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3672 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

